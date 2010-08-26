At Least One Republican Likes Trains… Ron Johnson's Got His Own RR Line

Caught again: News comes that GOP Senate candidate Ron Johnsonworshipper of the free markethas been able to take advantage of government goodies.

First, news broke that Johnson got a low-interest government loan.

Now, WKOW is reporting that Johnson’s company has been the beneficiary of a HUD grant that brought a rail line right to his company’s front door.

Hmm…

So much for Johnson’s DYI boasts. He married into a family that set him up in business, got help from the government when he needed it, and now he thinks he should be a U.S. Senator because he loves “freedom.” More like he wants government to continue helping businessmen like him at the expense of everyone else at the same time they pretend that they're doing it on their own. I mean, isn’t that what all of this is about? If Johnson and his allies could make money off of Obama-style “change,” then they’d be all for it. Instead, they’re making money off of the established status quo. And they’re fighting tooth and nail to keep it that way.