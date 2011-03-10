Letter to AG Holder: Investigate Scott Walker

×

Is Walker a criminal? Let's seehe has no problem asking a billionaire ally to fund supportive ads, is allowing state property to be sold without bidding (possibly to the billionaire donor's company), rewarded a former legislator with a job and considered planting agitators into a crowd of peaceful protests... Here's a letter from an AFSCME member to AG Eric Holder requesting an investigation:

March 8, 2011

Attorney General Eric Holder Jr.

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20530-0001





Dear Attorney General Holder Jr.



We are requesting that you initiate an investigation of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker for violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or other appropriate legal statutes. We believe there have been numerous violations of law and ethics in Governor Walker’s actions since he was elected to office on November 5, 2010. Among the actions we request investigation and analysis include:



-Former State Senator Jeff Plale’s appointment to a State position as a “reward” for his vote against Wisconsin State labor contracts

-Collusion with third party entities to fund independent expenditures for political information to forward his agenda

-Possible hiring of “thugs” or argent provocateurs to instigate crowd violence as alluded to in the publicized phone call with an individual imitating David Koch on February 23, 2011

-Collusion and steering of the potential sale of State owned power plants to Koch Industries as suggested in WI SB11. This business is already advertising for a Power Plant Operator



There are multiple instances of egregious conduct contrary to the best interests of the people of Wisconsin. We can only assume that there is underlying corruption, criminality or perhaps the Governor is being blackmailed to operate in such a way as to attack the essence of the quality of life in this great State. We believe an investigation is warranted and necessary and hope that it will commence as soon as possible.



Sincerely,



Andrew F. Heidt

President, Dane County Professionals

AFSCME 1871

3802 Johns Street

Madison, WI 53714

608-622-5585; afheidt@gmail.com



CC: US Attorney John William Vaudreuil, 660 West Washington Avenue, Suite 303, Madison, WI 53703





And here's a copy of Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca's complaint from earlier today.

And the complaint from Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz.

