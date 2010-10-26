Local Dems Take on FOX News

If the footage of Rand Paul supporters stomping on a woman’s head has made you lose all hope, here’s something to brighten your mood.

Last night, a crew from Fox Newsthe national crowd, not the local Fox Newsshowed up at a Milwaukee County Democrats meeting.

Apparently, the reporter had contacted the Democrats about how they felt about Michelle Obama coming to town to sort of rescue them.

Well, Sachin Chheda, the chair of the Milwaukee County Dems, was having none of it. He pointed out the crew, asked the reporter to come forward, then asked why the Democrats should trust Fox as a credible news source. After all, Fox donated $1 million to support Republicans in this election. Why would it report fairly on a meeting of Democrats?

It’s sort of hard to hear the reporter’s response. But the “who, me?” look on his face is priceless. He looks about as stunned as Ron Johnson did when he was asked how he’d help the middle class. (Short answer: he doesn’t know.)

Kudos to Sachin and the rest of the Democrats for having a civilized (albeit pointed) conversation with a Fox News reporter, then inviting him to stay for the rest of the meeting.