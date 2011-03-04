How Low Will Walker Go?

Ouch!

How the mighty have fallen.

According to the latest Rasmussen Pollwhich typically has a 4% bias in favor of RepublicansScott Walker’s unfavorables are higher than his favorables.

The newly elected governor now has a 43% approval rating with 57% disapproving of him.

Let’s put this in context:

77% of Wisconsin voters have a favorable opinion of public school teachers

55% approve of President Obama’s performance

50% have a favorable opinion of teachers unions

Well, at least one person is less popular than Walker.

Does this mean that Walker’s “winning”?