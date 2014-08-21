March for Justice in Ferguson and Milwaukee on Friday

×

It doesn’t justhappen in Ferguson.





Too many young blackmen in Milwaukee have been victims of police brutality and misconduct.





Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 22, the AfricanAmerican Roundtable and its allies are holding a march to show Milwaukee’scommitment to seeking justice for all victims of law enforcement violence.





The march will beginat 4 p.m. at Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.)—where The march will beginat 4 p.m. at Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.)—where Dontre Hamilton was killed by a MPDofficer in April—to the Milwaukee County Safety Building (821 W. StateSt.), where the district attorney’s office is located.