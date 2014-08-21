March for Justice in Ferguson and Milwaukee on Friday

×
It doesn’t justhappen in Ferguson.
Too many young blackmen in Milwaukee have been victims of police brutality and misconduct.
Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 22, the AfricanAmerican Roundtable and its allies are holding a march to show Milwaukee’scommitment to seeking justice for all victims of law enforcement violence.
The march will beginat 4 p.m. at Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.)—where Dontre Hamilton was killed by a MPDofficer in April—to the Milwaukee County Safety Building (821 W. StateSt.), where the district attorney’s office is located.
The African AmericanRoundtable includes: 9to5 WI, Afro World Enterprises, Citizen Action of WIEducation Fund, Clean Slate, Great Lakes Urban Empowerment, League of YoungVoters, Milwaukee Inner City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH), MilwaukeeLeague of Women Voters, Milwaukee Transit Riders Union, NAACP Milwaukee,Reproductive Justice Collective, Sherman Park Neighborhood Association, UnitedCouncil of UW Students, Wisconsin Jobs Now, and Wisconsin Voices.
For more information, check out the African American Roundtable's invitation.
