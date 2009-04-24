May 1 Rally for Immigrants' Rights

Thousands of Milwaukeeans will join their allies across the nation on May 1 to urge President Obama to enact fair immigration reform this year, as he promised during his campaign.

The rallies are organized by the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM); Voces de la Frontera, a member of FAIR, will organize the march in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee made national news in 2006, when 70,000 turned out to march in support of immigrants and to oppose unjust immigration reform proposals that had been proposed in Washington. Milwaukee's rally was just one of many across the country. The May 1, 2007, rally brought 60,000 to the streets of Milwaukee, and 30,000 marched last year.

This year, supporters want Obama to make good on his promises to treat immigrantsand all workersfairly. Other demands include humane legalization, the end of ICE raids, giving immigrants access to higher education opportunities, allowing undocumented workers to obtain a drivers certificate and insurance, the Employee Free Choice Act, good jobs and paid sick days.

The March will begin at noon on May 1 at the offices of Voces de la Frontera, 1027 S. Fifth St.

For more information, contact Voces de la Frontera.