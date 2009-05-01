May 15 Deadline for Summer Jobs Program

Now is the time to start thinking about getting a summer job. The Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB) and the citys Earn and Learn program are providing 3,000 summer jobs for young people (between the ages of 14 and 24) who live in Milwaukee County. The program expanded from last year's effort, thanks to federal stimulus money.

This is a great way to learn valuable job skills and make connections with interesting people.

And did we say its an excellent way to earn a paycheck?

You can pick up an application at MAWIBs office at 2342 N. 27th St., and return it to that office by May 15.