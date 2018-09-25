Mayor's Budget Proposal Includes $20M for Lead Crisis

× Expand Mayor Barrett talks to reporters following his 2019 budget address to the Common Council.

The City of Milwaukee is taking drastic measures to gain control over an issue that has dominated the headlines for months; the lead crisis.

Mayor Tom Barrett announced his budget proposal to the Common Council Tuesday. It not only includes new staff positions for the childhood lead poisoning prevention program while promising to remove 1,000 lead service lines—it also includes an investment of $20 million for “reducing lead risks and abating lead problems.”

“This is the most comprehensive response to lead issues in the city’s history,” said Mayor Barrett.

The two major concerns the money will address are old homes with lead paint, and lead in lateral pipes. The Mayor said $7 million will go towards removing lead paints from older homes, adding that this is an area the Health Department has struggled with after losing funding over the years.

The Mayor’s address said that the money will be added to the city’s effort of testing, prevention and intervention. The budget proposal said that in 2019, Milwaukee Water Works will scale up their lead service line replacement program. The budget also hopes to add 15 new water works employees.

“I think the fact that we put $20 million towards lead issues is something that most members of the Council appreciate,” said Mayor Barrett. “They appreciate the seriousness of our commitment and they understand that these issues are something that are going to take some time to resolve in their entirety.”

However, not every member of the Council agrees with the Mayor. Alderman Tony Zielinski said the Mayor is not putting enough money towards education regarding the lead crisis. Ald. Zielinski announced in 2017 that he will run against Mayor Barrett in the 2020 mayoral campaign.

“There is not enough being done to educate the public in the future about the hazards of lead and what people need to do to protect their families,” he said. “Every single day that goes by, more and more kids are being exposed to the hazards of lead.”

This is something that the Mayor’s newly appointed Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik hopes to change soon. Appointed earlier in the month, she has emphasized transparency regarding fixing some of the department’s issues, including the lead abatement program.

“She welcomes appropriate oversight,” said Mayor Barrett. “She has made a commitment to me, and to the Council, to be forthcoming and direct about the work of her department.”

The Finance and Personnel Committee will discuss the budget at their next meeting, which has not been announced yet. The full council will consider the budget on November 13.

Although Robert Miranda of the Freshwater For Life Action Coalition said that the city should have been at this stage years ago, he did say that Mayor’s actions Tuesday were a “step.” FLAC has been calling for the city to do more regarding the lead crisis for months.

“His actions today are a step,” he said. “The next step will tell us if he’s going in the right direction.”