McIlheran: No Evidence Death Panels Don't Exist So Therefore They Exist

Try to wrap your brain around the latest op-ed from Patrick McIlheran supporting the notion that Obama wants to kill granny via his death panels. Its a favorite topic of McIlherans.
Theres no evidence that death panels are included in the health care reform bill. McIlheran sniffs at the numerous investigations showing that nothing even close to death panels are in the bill. What is included is the ability for consumers to be reimbursed by their insurance company for the cost of having a living will discussion with their physician. That notion has been supported by Republicans in the pastbefore it was a part of the current national debate on health care reform.
But thats not good enough for true-believer McIlheran:
At no point does this debunking actually engage with visible evidence.
Right. The evidence isn't visible because death panels don't exist.
And:
This isnt panic; it is extrapolation.
So lets not deal with facts, of course, because theyll shake McIlherans faith in St. Sarah Palin.
Now, if a death panel showed up in a grilled cheese, kudzu or oil stain on a garage floor I promise I will become a believer.
But until then, Ill settle for some good old fashioned facts. I only wish an op-ed writer for a daily newspaper had the same standards.