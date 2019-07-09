Milwaukee Approves Electric Scooter Pilot Program

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Scooter Update 1 The Milwaukee Common Council approved a pilot program for electric scooters Tuesday.

Electric scooters are set to make their triumphant return to Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council voted in favor of a pilot program that would allow scooter operators, such as Lime or Bird, to come to Milwaukee—under certain conditions. However, if the program does not pan out, scooters could be gone within a month, according to some aldermen.

The program says that sidewalk riding is prohibited as part of the trial period, which ends on Dec. 31, 2019. The fine for riding on a sidewalk could cost the user $100, however, the Milwaukee Police Department has not commented yet on how or if they will enforce this.

This comes after Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bill regulating dockless scooters on roads and sidewalks yesterday. Milwaukee also recently reached a settlement with Bird after they dropped off hundreds of scooters on Milwaukee’s streets last summer.

Although only Alderman Mark Borkowski voted no on the measure, other aldermen were also skeptical of scooters running rampant on the streets.

“Why would we put ourselves at risk when we know they aren’t gonna abide by the sidewalk,” said Ald. Borkowski. “Quite frankly, it’s not an issue of if, it’s an issue of when.”

“I think everyone here, most everyone, is interested in embracing new ideas ... but we also need to ensure public safety, and without the police even weighing in on it, I’m reluctant to vote on it,” said Ald. Bob Donovan Tuesday.

“There has to be respect for the rights of pedestrians,” said Ald. Robert Bauman, who introduced the sidewalk riding rule amendment.

However, Ald. Tony Zielinski praised the scooters, saying they pose a cost efficient way to get around the city.

“Were adding another means of transportation,” he said. “This is actually an opportunity for the city to generate revenue.”

The Program

Scooter companies can deploy up to 750 scooters across three separate zones in the city, which the city labeled through a map. “Additional fleet expansions up to 1,000 scooters may be allowed based on performance metrics,” the city said.

Riders will not be allowed to ride on Milwaukee’s riverwalk that spans much of the downtown area. Scooters also must be parked responsibly while helmet use is encouraged by the city.

The scooter companies are also required to abide by insurance and speed requirements as well. State law also says that scooters weigh less than 100 pounds and be kept to 15 mph or less.

The Department of Public Works will now begin to approve permits for the electric scooters. If a scooter operator is not approved by the DPW, the scooters can be impounded by the city.

You can read more of our coverage on electric scooters here.