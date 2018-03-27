Milwaukee Common Council Votes to Ban Conversion Therapy

× Expand LGBTQ supporters hold up a rainbow-colored flag during the Milwaukee Common Council meeting Tuesday morning at City Hall.

The Common Council chambers were anything but quiet Tuesday morning, as the Council voted to ban a controversial practice that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation through a process called “conversion therapy.”

Supporters and proponents of the measure stood facing each other within the chambers, as occasional shouts of “evil” and displays of anger filled the hall. The Common Council voted 12-2-1 in favor of banning the therapy, which has already been banned in nine states across the nation.

“This is an ordinance about protecting young people in our community,” said Ald. Cavalier Johnson, who introduced the measure. “This is hurting vulnerable minors.”

Ald. Johnson cited a 2009 American Psychological Association report that said that practices like conversion therapy often lead LGBTQ youth to feel depressed and to have increased thoughts of suicide. “The facts are clearly laid out that this is unnecessary and harmful,” said Johnson.

Ald. Chantia Lewis spoke about the measure at the meeting, which took place at City Hall. She said that she has deep roots in the faith community, and that this issue was difficult for her to decide on.

“I will say that I do not stand for the infringement of the church's right to say and do what they want, but this legislation is to solely protect our children,” said Lewis. “To know that a child wants to kill themselves… that to my core, hurts my soul.”

Ald. Johnson said that this measure did not impact free therapy or counseling regarding this matter. However, Ald. Bob Donovan still voted no on the measure.

“I am voting against this because I’m simply not comfortable with the government intervening in these very personal, sensitive and private family matters,” said Donovan.

Marty Calderon of God Touch Milwaukee was present at the meeting, along with several area pastors and ministers. “We aren’t condemning people or pointing fingers, we are just saying that we need to be heard,” said Calderon.

× Expand Jennifer Nordstrom, senior minister at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee, stood in support of the LGBTQ community.

However, Jennifer Nordstrom, the senior minister at the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee, said that she is thankful for the council’s decision.

“When I was in seminary one of my dear friends went through conversion therapy, and it was devastating for her,” said Nordstrom. “It has been called torture because it encourages people to hate themselves and it increases the rates of suicide.”

The measure will now be sent to Mayor Tom Barrett for final approval.