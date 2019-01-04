Milwaukee Downtown, Local Leaders Seeking Donations for Homeless Outreach Coordinator

× Expand A homeless encampment, dubbed “Walkerville,” in downtown Milwaukee.

More than $25,000 has been raised thus far to fund a position that would work directly with homeless individuals and families living on the streets of Milwaukee. The position, titled Downtown homeless outreach coordinator, is a major component of the Key to Change campaign—an initiative to get homeless individuals into permanent housing that is supported by a wide variety of city and county partners.

The position calls for a full-time staffer who would “work on the front lines” and be a “point person for other homeless-related issues,” according to Key to Change. They would also provide “individual client support, helping each client to develop a plan to address their barriers, increase their income and maintain permanent housing.” The Key to Change campaign is hoping to raise a total of $225,000 to fund the position for a minimum of three years.

Beth Weirick, the CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, said this position is especially needed during the winter months. Weirick is leading the charge for the position, which has received funding so far from seven retrofitted parking meters designed to look like keys and an online donation platform.

“All of the homeless individuals living Downtown and in the greater Milwaukee area are dealing with issues greater than homelessness,” said Weirick, mentioning mental health and addiction problems. “Having a full time individual will be beneficial...with the capacity to build relationships and build trust.”

The idea for the position began in 2015 when the city and county decided to attempt to end chronic homelessness, or homeless individuals who have been homeless for at least a year. The Housing First Initiative, a national model that focuses on finding long term solutions for homeless individuals, began a short time after. The initiative also focuses on rehabilitation, counseling and job training. The Milwaukee County Housing Division has placed 475 chronically homeless Milwaukeeans into permanent supportive housing since 2015.

“Programs that put emphasis on housing as a first step toward stabilization are effective, long-term solutions to end homelessness in our community,” said James Mathy, housing administrator for the Milwaukee County Housing Division.

Courtesy of Key to Change Point in Time data that shows the decreasing number of homeless individuals living in Milwaukee.

A special Public Safety and Health Committee meeting last November brought to light the growing number of homeless individuals who are living around Downtown. Key to Change, which was launched in September 2017, is working with the Milwaukee County Housing Division to quickly decrease this number. Of the individuals the county has provided housing for so far, the initiative has maintained a 96% retention rate—12% higher than the national rate.

“Quality of life is a top priority for our Downtown stakeholders,” said Weirick. “We have a responsibility, morally and socially, to care for all our neighbors.”

In 2015, 1,415 individuals were counted in the Point in Time homeless survey, which is a count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in Milwaukee. However, during the summer of 2018, that number dropped to 833 individuals living on the streets, according to the survey.

