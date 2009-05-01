Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl Returns

Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9.

The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the Outpost in Bay View, where Mayor Tom Barrett and the Universal Love Band drummers will make an appearance. Special guests include Peruvian artisans Evangelina Pizarro and Ayde Riveros, who will talk about the importance of having a stable, well paid job when many employers can get away with exploiting their workers. The two women will also speak at Fair Trade for All from 1 to 2 p.m., Four Corners of the World from 2:15 to 3:15 and will return to Outpost from 4 to 6.

The crawl is free of charge and citywide, with clusters in Bay View, the West Side, the East Side/Riverwest, and locations in Waukesha and the outer suburbs. The Bay View Outpost will also hold a mini Fair Trade fair between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., but each site will have something interesting to do or seeincluding the Worlds Largest Coffee break in the afternoon. Get a passport (theyre available on the website at www.milwfairtrade.org) and youll win a cool prize after visiting six locations and returning to the Bay View Outpost between 4 and 5 p.m.

I participated last year, in Bay View, and had a blast. Not only did I get to check out cool businesses (and buy a Mothers Day gift) but I talked to interesting people who are trying to make Milwaukee a better city. Im glad the crawl is returning in a bigger and bolder way this year.