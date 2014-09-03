Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies’ Attack on Solar

×

This morning, apro-solar energy resolution sponsored by Ald. Tony Zielinski and Common CouncilPresident Michael Murphy was sent to the Judiciary and Legislation Committee for a hearing at1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15.

The resolution takesaim at WeEnergies’ proposal to make solar and other renewable energy sources moreexpensive so that they don’t become a threat to their monopoly.



(Of course, WeEnergies could also invest heavily in solar, something that former EnergySecretary and Nobel Prize winner Steven Chu is advocating that utilities do tocreate a new, sustainable business model. He's taking an if you can't beat them, join them approach to renewable energy.)



Zielinski and Murphywant the city to go on record as being in opposition to We Energies’ proposal,currently before the three-member state Public Service Commission.



They also want Gov.Scott Walker to speak out against the proposal and use his influence with thetwo PSC members he’s nominated.



He should.

We Energies’ proposedrate hike for renewables is shockingly punitive.



And if you think itonly affects people with solar panels on their rooftops, think again.



The city ofMilwaukee, other municipalities, big and small corporations, nonprofits,churches and MMSD have invested in solar and wind and they’d have to pay ahefty rate hike to We Energies, a regulated monopoly.



And do you thinkthese governments, nonprofits and businesses would just eat the costs?



Nope. They’ll passthem along to taxpayers and customers.



And that can onlydamage our economy.



So that’s why youshould care, even if you don’t own a solar panel and never want to.



The city has provideda fact sheet on the We Energies’ case here.



But a great summarycan be found in the resolution itself:

