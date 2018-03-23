Milwaukee RiverWalk Celebrates National Award

× Expand The RiverWalk stretches approximately 3 miles throughout the downtown area and beyond.

City leaders celebrated a recent award the Milwaukee RiverWalk received for its innovative approach to urban development in the downtown Milwaukee area at an event at Schlitz Park Thursday night. The award, titled the Urban Land Institute’s 2017-2018 Global Award for Excellence, was also given to 13 other real estate development projects across the globe.

If you’ve walked anywhere in downtown Milwaukee, it’s very likely that you’ve ventured upon Milwaukee’s RiverWalk. A three mile pedestrian walkway directly adjacent to the Milwaukee River, the RiverWalk was opened in 1993 as a way to revitalize downtown Milwaukee and connect neighborhoods along the river.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was present at the event. He spoke about the significance of cities promoting projects that create progress.

“My view has always been that the one constant for cities is that we are always changing, we always have to reinvent ourselves and we are always looking for different ways to improve,” said Barrett. “I call the RiverWalk the 25 year overnight sensation. It’s what makes a great city, even greater.”

Former Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist was also present at the ceremony. He was in office when the RiverWalk was constructed.

“One of the great things about the RiverWalk is that it connects the city,” Norquist said. “It adds to the social interaction of the city.”

× Expand City leaders who brought the Milwaukee RIverWalk to life gathered at Schlitz Park Thursday night to celebrate the prestigious award.

The RiverWalk began as a public-private partnership. Since its inception, property values along the RiverWalk have climbed by more than $1 billion, according to a news release by the City of Milwaukee.

The Urban Land Institute began awarding real estate projects in 1979 that, “achieve the highest standard of excellence in design, construction, economics, planning, and management,” according to a press release. The ULI considers several criteria for award winners, including environmental protection and enhancement and public-private partnerships.

The Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery (740 N. Plankinton Ave.) is one of the many businesses along the RiverWalk that has reaped the benefits of this development.

“It’s beautiful,” said manager Jill Mirate “It brings in a lot of tourists in and they seem to love it because they get to see all of the amazing architecture.”