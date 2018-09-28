Milwaukee Streetcar Service Begins Nov. 2

After years of debate, construction and more debate, the Milwaukee streetcar finally has an opening date. The streetcar, dubbed “the Hop” will begin service on Friday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

A weekend-long grand opening celebration going on Nov. 2-4 will coincide with the beginning of streetcar service. Mayor Tom Barrett will join Federal Transit Administration members and representatives from Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for a kickoff event on Friday at noon at Cathedral Square park. More events will take place along the route throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Streetcar hours will be 5 a.m.-midnight on weekdays, 7 a.m.-midnight on Saturdays and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays. Rides will be free for the first year thanks to a $10 million, 12-year sponsorship from Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Fares are expected to cost $1 after the initial free period.

Construction of the initial streetcar route cost around $128 million, with $69 million coming from two federal grants and the remaining $59 million coming from three tax incremental financing districts.

A lakefront extension is expected to be completed and open by late 2020. The Milwaukee Common Council has approved $20 million for an extension that would go along Vel R. Phillips Avenue to the Fiserv Forum, but is currently exploring options for how to finance the other $20 million necessary to complete the project.