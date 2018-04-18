Milwaukee Tax March Attracts Local Leaders, Concerned Citizens

× Expand Concerned citizens came to the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday night to voice their concerns about President Trump's Tax Bill.

Local leaders and concerned citizens gathered at The Milwaukee County Courthouse on “Tax Day” Tuesday night to protest the tax bill that President Trump signed into law last year. The event, titled the Tax March, brought speakers and individuals from all across Milwaukee to discuss how the tax law hurt them specifically.

President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on Dec. 22, 2017. While the bill lowers the amount of taxes paid for all income groups, “higher income households will receive larger average tax cuts as a percentage of after-tax income,” according to the Tax Policy Center.

Angela Lang, the Executive Director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, spoke at the event. “The fact that people at the top are getting comfy while people struggling to make ends meet are constantly struggling is wrong,” she said.

Lang spoke about her mother, who fought cancer for years while paying health bills with little help saying, “All the tax cuts for the rich is a slap to not only my face, but to my mother's face.”

× Expand Khary Penebaker, Wisconsin's Democratic National Committee member, came to the event to explain how he believes taxes help society.

Khary Penebaker, Wisconsin's Democratic National Committee member, also spoke at the event. “We have more than one million people who have student loan debt, we have hospitals that are closing and services like mental health centers that are underfunded,” said Penebaker. “It’s important that we pay for these services rather than just giving out tax breaks to the wealthiest.”

× Expand Chuck and Ann Rohrer held up signs while they listened to speakers at the event.

Chuck and Ann Rohrer came to hold up signs during the march. “I’m concerned about the concentration of wealth and the fact that the middle class is getting fewer opportunities,” said Chuck.

Ann Rohrer is a nurse, and has worked in the medical industry for years. After a recent vacation to Denmark with her family, she realized that taxes help to create a healthy society. “It takes money to see improvements,” she said. “Our values are about the future. I've always said that I’d pay more taxes to have a more happy family.”