Miramar Theatre to Host Haiti Benefit Concerts Friday and Saturday

The Miramar Theatre will host two benefit concerts to benefit Youthaiti, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that helps grassroots groups in Haiti.

Youthaiti was formed by Milwaukeean Gigi Pomerantz, a nurse practitioner who is working to improve the health and environment of the residents of the village of Duchity, Haiti.

Friday’s concert will feature Dante’s Bop, Jump-Up Pup and Guys for God. The sets begin at 7 and will go until 11 p.m. or so.

Saturday’s concert will feature Curb Armada, Maidens, Half Gorilla and more. The evening will begin around 6 p.m.

You can find the Miramar at 2844 N. Oakland Ave. Call 967-0302 if you need more info.