Don’t Miss These Events

I know a lot of you will be busy with Earth Day-related events this weekend, but there's a lot more going on in the next week. Don't forget to check out these events:





Launch “Scooter’s Garden of Hope” with members of the Scooter Foundation, Sweet Water Organics, the Victory Garden Initiative, Whole Foods Market, and the Milwaukee Urban Gardensand, most importantly, students from the Oliver Wendell Holmes School. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, at 2462 N. Buffum. Lunch will be supplied by Whole Foods. The Scooter Foundation honors the life of Scott “Scooter” Schmidt, a much-loved Milwaukeean who was a victim of gun violence.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Congressman Dennis Kucinich will hold a Town Hall Meeting on the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan on Sunday, April 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Laborer’s Hall, 6310 W. Appleton Ave. The event is hosted by the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County and Peace Action-Wisconsin.

The sale of 55 acres of Milwaukee County land to UWM for its Innovation Park isn’t final, so you still have a chance to voice your concerns. There’ll be a public input session at the Milwaukee County Parks Administration Building, 9480 Watertown Plank Road, on Tuesday, April 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more info, call Jim Keegan at 257-PARKS (7275).

Voice your opinion about the use of racial data in traffic stops. The Office of Justice Assistance will hold a public hearing on April 28 on proposed traffic stop data collection from 4 to 7 p.m. at the UW-M Zelazo Center, Room 250, 2419 E. Kenwood. Written comments will be accepted through April 30 at this website.

Check out Saul Landau on "Will the Real Terrorists Please Stand Up?" In 2008 Emmy award winning director Saul Landau is the author of 15 books, including the definitive "Assassination on Embassy Row" on the unprecedented political murder in Washington D.C. of his colleagues Orlando Letelier and Ronni Moffitt. He will do a multi-media presentation of this issue based on his extensive research and personal experiences. This will include a parts of his documentary-in-progress on the "Cuban Five," possible segments from his other award winning films, and current information based on his recent travels. Monday, April 26, 7pm in UWM's Union Theatre, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee. Free and open to the public. Co-sponsored by Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba; Peace Action - Wis., and National Lawyers Guild, Milwaukee Chapter.



Mail in your census form before May 1 or you’ll get a visit from a census worker.



