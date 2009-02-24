Monitoring the Stimulus Package Online

President Obama has promised that the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act would be completely transparent. Thanks to the Web site Recovery.gov, anyone can monitor how the $787 stimulus package will be distributed. Check in often.

Sen. Russ Feingold has set up a Wisconsin-specific recovery site so voters can watch how the funds are being used.

But if you want a piece of the package, the state has provided opportunities to submit project ideas to the Wisconsin Office of Recovery and Reinvestment. The staff will evaluate your proposal and, if it's worthy, will help you find the best way to apply for funds.