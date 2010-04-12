Is This an MPS Takeover Bill?

×
Not even close to a change in governance, although I’ve heard that some folks haven’t given up on a mayoral takeover of MPS.
I’ve only seen a draft of the bill and I’m assuming that some of the details will change as it makes its way through the state Legislature. But from what I’ve seen, the new MPS “reform” bill has nothing to do with a change in governance.
Instead, it allows the state superintendent to get more involved in school districts that have been in need of improvement for four years (using No Child Left Behind standards).
Butand here’s the catchthe district’s school board will make the changes. Not the state superintendent.
Some of those changes include:
The lowest performing schools (the bottom 5%) could see more serious changes made in consultation with the school board and local stakeholders.
But in addition to these changes, there’s one that will likely get some blowback from some quarters: No principal or assistant principal may be granted tenure or permanent employment.
It looks like all changes would be made locallyit’s just that DPI would tell the district to make some sort of change.
So it’s not a takeover as advocated by the governor or mayor or Sen. Lena Taylor (although Taylor helped to craft this bill). It’s seen as a compromise, a way to start to move forward, past the Madison-Milwaukee tensions of the past few years, which came to a head with last year’s ill-advised mayoral takeover stunt.
And it looks like some of the major opponents of a mayoral takeover have signed on, such as state Rep. Tamara Grigsby, who co-authored this bill, MPS Board President Michael Bonds and MTEA’s Mike Langyel.
Seems that the state superintendent was chosen as being the natural arbiter of what should be done in struggling school districts. That said, he will have to work with local districts, their state representatives, relevant unions and other stakeholders to make these changes.
REACTIONS:
Release from the governor’s office:
Governor Doyle, Education Leaders Announce Education Reform Legislation
State Rep. Tamara Grigsby:
MTEA/WEAC:
State Rep. Annette (Polly) Williams
- Applying a standard, consistent curriculum
- Using performance data to develop instruction plans for individual pupils
- Add more support mechanisms for pupils, including students who speak limited English
- Set up performance evaluations for teachers, and support struggling teachers with more resources
- Identify ways the district can recruit better teachers and principals
REACTIONS:
Release from the governor’s office:
Governor Doyle, Education Leaders Announce Education Reform Legislation
MILWAUKEE – Governor Jim Doyle today joined State Superintendent Tony Evers and state and local education leaders to announce education reform legislation that will help turn around struggling schools.
“This is a good framework to help turn around struggling schools, particularly those in Milwaukee,” Governor Doyle said. “It’s a great sign that so many leaders have come together today to take this significant step forward for Wisconsin’s education system.”
Under the plan, the State Superintendent will have greater authority to address struggling schools. Clear direction will be provided for local school districts to address struggling schools. A system will be developed to help ensure the right teachers are being directed into struggling schools, and that a good curriculum is being used to help improve student achievement.
The legislation also addresses some key issues with the state’s first round application for federal Race to the Top funds. The state recently received comments and scores on its initial application that stronger, clearer powers are needed to turn around struggling schools.
“This plan will give Wisconsin a much better shot at winning federal Race to the Top funds,” Governor Doyle said. “It is very evident that reform legislation is needed for Wisconsin to compete in the second round of Race to the Top funding. This legislation provides clearer, stronger powers to turn around struggling schools and a system for placing top-level teachers and principals in those schools that need the most help.”
Governor Doyle has pushed for education reforms to improve student achievement and has signed new bills into law to answer President Obama’s call on education. Last fall, the state removed the prohibition from using student achievement to evaluate teachers. New data systems are being built to measure student growth and success, and evaluate the success of education programs. Wisconsin is working with other states to develop internationally agreed-upon standards to better see where students stand in relation to students from other states and other countries. New tests will also better show student achievement, an important tool for teachers to help kids improve.
State Rep. Tamara Grigsby:
“If this compromise were about mayoral takeover, I would not be here in support of it today. Over the past year, much of the debate surrounding MPS has been about who runs the schools, rather than the quality of education being given to our children. Now that the debate surrounding takeover has come to an end, I’m glad that so many different stakeholders have been able to join together to find common ground with the best interests of Milwaukee’s children in mind.
“This compromise is not about a change in governance, nor is it about school control. This compromise is about support for our schools and providing a consistent, quality education for our children. For education to improve, MPS needs more community support, more district support, and more state support. You will not find a takeover of any sort in this legislation. Instead, this proposal puts in place important policies designed to support and strengthen Milwaukee Public Schools and maintain its democratically-elected, empowered school board.
“Finally, I am pleased that this compromise contains many of the recommendations put forth in the RACE for Success, an education reform proposal I had worked on with many of the stakeholders involved in the education of Milwaukee’s children. These proposals, combined with the many other provisions in this compromise, will go a long way in improving the quality of education for our children and I look forward to continuing this important dialogue with those community members invested in our children’s future.”
MTEA/WEAC:
The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) and the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) today expressed their support for proposed legislation aimed at improving low-performing schools. The legislation includes initiatives designed to increase student learning in the classroom, such as using a consistent and rigorous curriculum and meaningful collaboration between school leaders and staff.
Mike Langyel, president of the Milwaukee union, said, “Educators in Milwaukee want a teaching and learning environment where they and their students can be successful. This proposed legislation focuses on real reforms like meaningful professional development and support for school staff, comprehensive wrap-around services, increased educational opportunities for our students, strategic parent outreach and education programs, and robust levels of community and educator engagement in the decisions that impact public education in our city,” he said. “These are very positive steps in the right direction.”
Mary Bell, president of WEAC, the state’s largest union of educators, agreed. “This is an example of what can be accomplished when communities, parents, educators and elected leaders work together on behalf of children,” she said. “I am optimistic that this is moving forward and pleased that the process recognizes the importance of engaging educators.
“All along, Wisconsin’s educators have embraced the idea of reform – but our students need meaningful, sustainable changes, not quick fixes,” Bell added. “We believe this legislation can help all of us work together to achieve the changes our children need.”
While the proposed legislation would impact only Milwaukee Public Schools currently, the measures provide a framework for struggling schools everywhere in Wisconsin.
State Rep. Annette (Polly) Williams
Memo to All Milwaukee Legislators, dated April 8
“I am appalled and deeply outraged that the students, parents and voters of Milwaukee are once again being 'shafted' by what appears to be an attempt to undermine and micro-manage the Milwaukee School Board and administration. This legislation, which will primarily affect MPS, should not move forward without meaningful participation from the Milwaukee community. I contacted several of our Milwaukee legislators to see if they were aware of these meetings and if they had been invited. Each of them said no and were quite surprised that legislation regarding MPS was being discussed without input from the majority of the Milwaukee legislators.
Any legislation that deals with the Milwaukee Public Schools or its governance should be discussed in Milwaukee. We should not allow the allure of Wisconsin receiving federal dollars to blind us to what seems to be another power grab for MPS.”