MPS Takeover Lobbyist Katy Venskus Charged with Felony Theft and Identity Theft

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Katy Venskus, lobbyist/state director for the MPS takeover groups Education Reform Now (ERN) and Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), as well as a lobbyist for AT&T, has been charged with felony theft and identity theft.

Seems that she’s suspected of using the credit cards of her former employer, the lobbying firm Public Affairs Company, for $15,473 in unauthorized purchasesincluding a freezer full of steaks, allegedly.

Her lawyer says these are only allegations and everything can be explained.

This isn’t Venskus’ first run-in with the law.

In 2002 she pleaded no contest to forgery for stealing $13,000 from a different employer, NARAL of Wisconsin. That, too, was a felony.

After that conviction, Venskus worked for Sen. Brian Burke during his fundraising scandal, then raised money for Sen. Jeff Plale’s campaign and was later hired as his capitol staffer, then branched out into lobbying, first with Public Affairs Company, then on her own.

I interviewed Venskus for an article I wrote about ERN/DFER’s connections to Wall Street hedge fund managers. I’d heard rumors about her conviction, but didn’t think it was truly relevant to the story. You know, people can be rehabilitated. Felons can become lobbyists under the law. So I didn’t print anything about her conviction and focused on her present role as a takeover advocate. I added some additional information on my bloghow she hadn’t registered as a lobbyist on the takeover bill until I pointed it out to her, her dismissive attitude toward voters, her attempt to portray herself as a director of a grassroots group when she’s really a paid lobbyist.

Later, I got phone calls and emails from readers who knew about her criminal past and were upset that she had such a prominent role in the takeover debate. Looks like they had reason to be upset.

One other ironydespite being a felon, Venskus can affect public policy at the highest levels as a registered lobbyist. Yet she couldn’t be licensed to become a day care provider. Hmmm…