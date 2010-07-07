New 1290 WMCS Line Up Announced

News broke last week that Eric Von will be back on the air at WMCSthis time as the host of the Morning Magazine. I’m really happy that the station is bringing back its local morning news talk show (I miss Joel and Cassandra, though). The other morning programs on other stations just don’t do it for me.

Here’s the new line-up for the station, which begins on July 19:

3-5 am: Joy in the Morning with Larita Winston

5-7 am: Yolanda Adams Morning Show

7-10 am: Morning Magazine (Eric Von)

10 am-12 noon: The Warren Ballentine Show

Noon-3 pm: Keepin’ It Real with Al Sharpton

3-6 pm: The Evening Rush (Earl Ingram)

6-11pm: Blues After Dark (Phil Anderson)

Best of luck to Eric and the rest of the staff at WMCS!