New Arts Festival Coming to Oak Creek’s Lake Vista Park Saturday

× Expand Photo Provided by: NEWaukee Lake Vista Park Lake Vista Park, Oak Creek.

A new family-friendly arts festival is coming to Lake Vista Park in Oak Creek this Saturday. Local food trucks, craft vendors, sculptural artist installations, live music, dance performances,and a craft beer garden are just a few of things occurring during The Confluence.

NEWaukee is partnering with the City of Oak Creek to produce the event, which is occurring at Lake Vista Park (4001 Lake Vista Parkway, Oak Creek) this Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. A craft beer garden featuring Gathering Place, Milwaukee Brewing Company, Sprecher and Third Space Brewing will also be at the event, along with six public art installations which are labeled below.

The public art installations will remain on display in Lake Vista Park through early August. The installations were selected by the City of Oak Creek Tourism Commission. At night, there will be performances from Alex Paniagua, Bryan Cherry, DJ Shawna, Danceworks, The Academy of Performing Arts, Young Dance Academy, as well as a children’s storytime from Ebenezer Child Care Centers. Featured craft vendors include Angelic Roots LLC, At Peace Design, Bright Eyes Boutique and more. Food vendors include Meat on the Street, Pedro’s South American Food, Better Together Espresso and more.

“We are bringing together different aspects of fine art and highlighting them at one outdoor festival,” said Kristin Craig, Destination Marketing Specialist at City of Oak Creek, in a press release. “Oak Creek supports the arts and continues to create events that showcase local talent.”

You can read the full press release below: