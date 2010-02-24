New Issue of "Life After Hate" Online

I got tons of positive feedback from my recent article on the folks who created Life After Hate, an online journal devoted to bridging the gaps between us. I really admired the writers’ candortwo of the founders are former white supremacist skinheadsand their willingness to take others on a journey of expanded awareness.

So they’ve returned with Issue #2 and I’m reading it now.

There’s a great profile of Bashir Malik, as well as some of his awesome artwork. Some essays on the meaning of black history month, Matthew Shepard’s murder, B-boys and B-girls, the message of dance and music, and the healing power of raving and writing.

Check it out.