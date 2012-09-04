The November Ballot

<div align=\"left\"> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Not sure who\'s on the ballot on Nov. 6? </p> <p>Here\'s a roundup of the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://gab.wi.gov/sites/default/files/page/candidates_on_ballot_11_6_12_election_pdf_14022.PDF\">candidates</a> in the greater Milwaukee area. Go to the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\">Government Accountability Board</a> website to check out which district you are in.</p> <p align=\"center\"><strong>U.S. President</strong></p> <p><a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.barackobama.com/splash/we-have-a-choice?\">Barack Obama</a> (Democratic) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.mittromney.com/\">Mitt Romney</a> (Republican) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.goodeforpresident2012.com/\">Virgil Goode</a> (Constitution) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.garyjohnson2012.com/\">Gary Johnson</a> (Libertarian) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.pslweb.org/votepsl/2012/\">Gloria La Riva</a> (Party for Socialism and Liberation), <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://socialequality.com/elections/jerome_white\">Jerry White</a> (Socialist Equality Party) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.jillstein.org/\">Jill Stein</a> (Green)<br /></p> <p align=\"center\"><strong>U.S. Senate </strong></p> <p><a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.tammybaldwin.com/splash/\">Tammy Baldwin</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.tommyforwisconsin.com/\">Tommy Thompson</a> (R) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.kexel2012.com/\">Joseph Kexel</a> (Libertarian) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.yuallen.com/#!home/mainPage\">Nimrod Allen</a> (IDEA)</p> <div align=\"center\"><strong>U.S. Congress</strong><br /></div> <p><br />Congress, District 1: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.robzerban.com/\">Rob Zerban</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.ryanforcongress.com/Home.aspx\">Paul Ryan</a> (R) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.facebook.com/KeithDeschlerCampaignForSavingAmerica\">Keith Deschler </a>(Libertarian)<br /><br />Congress, District 4: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.gwenmooreforcongress.com/\">Gwen Moore</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://dansebringforcongress.com/\">Dan Sebring</a> (R) v. Robert Raymond (Ind.)<br /><br />Congress, District 5: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.20dave12.com/\">Dave Heaster</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://sensenbrenner.org/\">Jim Sensenbrenner</a> (R)<a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://sensenbrenner.org/\"></a><br /><br /></p> <div align=\"center\"><strong>State Senate</strong><br /></div> <p><br />District 4: Lena Taylor (D) v. David King (Ind.)<br /><br />District 6: Nikiya Harris (D)<br /><br />District 8: Alberta Darling (R)<br /><br />District 28: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wardforstatesenate.com/\">Jim Ward</a> (D) v. Mary Lazich (R)<br /><br /></p> <div align=\"center\"><strong>State Assembly</strong><br /></div> <p><br />District 7: Daniel Riemer (D)<br /><br />District 8: JoCasta Zamarripa (D)<br /><br />District 9: Josh Zepnick (D)<br /><br />District 10: Sandy Pasch (D)<br /><br />District 11: Mandela Barnes (D)<br /><br />District 12: Fred Kessler (D)<br /><br />District 13: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.johnforwisconsin.com/\">John Pokrandt</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.rob-hutton.com/\">Rob Hutton</a> (R)<br /><br />District 14: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://chrisrockwood.blogspot.com/\">Chris Rockwood</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.dalekooyenga.com/\">Dale Kooyenga</a> (R)<br /><br />District 15: Cindy Moore (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://joesanfelippo.com/\">Joe Sanfelippo</a> (R)<br /><br />District 16: Leon Young (D)<br /><br />District 17: <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.facebook.com/LaTonyaforstateassembly\">La Tonya Johnson</a> (D) v. <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.facebook.com/pages/Anthony-Edwards-for-17th-Assembly-District/372560836148315\">Anthony Edwards</a> (Ind.)<br /><br />District 18: <a href=\"http://goykeforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Evan Goyke</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://melbamp4stateassembly18.blogspot.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Melba Morris-Page</a> (Libertarian)<br /><br />District 19: Jon Richards (D)<br /><br />District 20: Christine Sinicki (D) v. <a href=\"http://makeitmolly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Molly McGartland</a> (R)<br /><br />District 21: William Kurtz (D) v. <a href=\"http://www.markhonadel.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Mark Honadel</a> (R)<br /><br />District 22: Don Pridemore (R)<br /><br />District 23: <a href=\"http://crisforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Cris Rogers</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://www.votejimott.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Jim Ott </a>(R)<br /><br />District 24: <a href=\"https://www.facebook.com/ShanForAssembly\" target=\"_blank\">Shan Haqqi</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://danknodl.typepad.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Dan Knodl</a> (R)<br /><br />District 62: <a href=\"http://lemkeforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Melissa Lemke</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://weatherstonforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Tom Weatherston</a> (R)<br /><br />District 63: <a href=\"http://albrechtforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Kelley Albrecht</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://vosforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Robin Vos</a> (R)<br /><br />District 64: Peter Barca (D)<br /><br />District 65: Tod Ohnstad (D)<br /><br />District 66: Cory Mason (D)<br /><br />District 82: <a href=\"https://www.facebook.com/KathleenWiedVincent\" target=\"_blank\">Kathleen Wied-Vincent</a> (D) v. <a href=\"https://jeffstone.ezcontribution.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Jeff Stone</a> (R)<br /><br />District 83: <a href=\"http://www.brownlowforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">James Brownlow</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://www.votedavecraig.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Dave Craig</a> (R)<br /><br />District 84: Jesse Roelke (D) v. <a href=\"http://www.kuglitschforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Mike Kuglitsch</a> (R)<br /><br />District 97: <a href=\"http://www.margakrumins.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Marga Krumins</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://www.kramerforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Bill Kramer</a> (R)<br /><br />District 98: <a href=\"http://voteprudent.blogspot.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Eric Prudent</a> (D) v. <a href=\"http://farrowforassembly.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Paul Farrow</a> (R)<br /><br />District 99: Thomas Hibbard (D) v. <a href=\"http://www.chriskapenga.com/\" target=\"_blank\">Chris Kapenga</a> (R)<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> </p>