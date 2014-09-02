Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee

×

President BarackObama spoke to an estimated 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their familiesat Milwaukee’s Laborfest yesterday.





But they weren’t onlyenthusiastic about Obama’s appearance. And they’re not the only ones whosupport the agenda items he listed in his wide-ranging half-hour speech.





You can say what youwill about his pollnumbers right now, but Obama’s fighting for the same policies that a broadswath of Americans support.

Some items Obamamentioned on Labor Day:







Interesting, too, that Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are in the minority on these broad issues. Wonder if that will hurt them in November.

