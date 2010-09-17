Oopsie: Ron Johnson Tried to Get Federal Stimulus $$ for Pet Project in Oshkosh

All I can say is that the debates are going to be fun.

Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson just got bustedagain. While Johnson officially “opposed” Obama’s stimulus package because he doesn’t think government should intervene in the free marketit’s that “winners” and “losers” and “creative destruction” thing againbehind the scenes Johnson tried to get a little stimulus funding for the Oshkosh’s Grand Opera House when he was president of the board.

It didn’t get any stimulus help, but the Oshkosh Northwestern, which broke the story, reported that the city’s Democratic state Rep. Gordon Hintz was able to find $500,000 from the state to help repair the opera house.

Funny how that works, hey?

Wonder if Johnson ever thanked Hintz, or if Johnson just felt entitled to yet another government subsidy.