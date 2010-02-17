Oopsie! Stimulus Critic Paul Ryan Asked for Funds

Although he voted against it in the House of Representatives and has repeatedly blasted last year’s stimulus package, Rep. Paul Ryan asked for stimulus funds for a project in his district.

The Wall Street Journal found that Ryan and other Republican stimulus critics privately sought cash for their constituents.

The letters are here. (Scroll down: Ryan’s is the third.)

Ryan wrote that he supported the Energy Center of Wisconsin’s grant application, which “intends to place 1,000 workers in green jobs.”

Ryan’s spokeswoman told the WSJ that he was doing “basic constituent service.”

That’s great, and I’m glad that Ryan realizes the value of government spending. (WaitI thought only businesses create jobs, not the government? Hmmm...)

I just with that Ryan would publicly admit that the governmentand the stimulus fundsare part of the solution to the economic mess that was created by irresponsible corporations.