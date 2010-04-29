OUCH! 680 Jobs May Be Cut at MPS

Classroom materials to support implementation of the district’s literacy plan.

Continuation of the successful math initiative at $13.4 million, much of it paid for through a state grant.



Extension of the $1.2 million Partnership for the Arts. This partnership requires a dollar for dollar match from non-MPS partners.



Support for early childhood programming at a total of 12 sites for a cost of $1.2 million in federal stimulus money.

Continued funding for breakfast programs. Funding is entirely derived from district school nutrition revenue.

$9.8 million in borrowing to convert an existing MPS property to a central food production facility able to produce up to 40,000 pre-portioned meals per day. Bond revenue would be repaid through cost savings.



Increases in “paid” school lunch prices. Prices would rise ten cents at the elementary level (to $1.75) and twenty cents (to $2.00) at the secondary level. The mandated “Reduced” lunch price of forty cents a meal will not change. (Almost 80% of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced price lunches.)

$5.8 million in borrowing for energy savings projects.

A new Student Support Center, to serve students with serious behavior and academic problems, at a cost of $750,000, funded through a reallocation of alternative seats.

Growth in a behavior management plan. The number of district schools on the PBIS program will grow to as many as 100. PBIS is the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports initiative that has reduced classrooms disruptions and has also reduced student suspensions in some schools.



Continued funding of school resource officers (MPD) at six high schools. This cost is shared with the City of Milwaukee.

Targeting of $2.7 million in stimulus funding to increase parent involvement. %uFFFD Savings of $1.6 million in transportation due to a realignment of how special education students are transported, and a change in the state law that requires MPS to pay parents who drive their children to private schools. The district can now pay per household rather than by individual student.



$7.1 million dollars in savings from the past four years of school closures that will be distributed to remaining MPS schools.



The district’s budget picture for FY11 is not entirely complete. The exact amount of state aid to be provided to MPS will not be known until July, when districts are traditionally provided with their state aid estimates.

In addition, MPS administrators are examining the potential impact of a bill adopted by the legislature that would allow a change in individual SAGE classrooms. SAGE is the program that supports a 15-to-one student-teacher ratio. The program is not fully funded by the state, and MPS has been providing supplemental money to district schools that have SAGE. The legislative action would allow an 18-to-one ratio in SAGE classrooms next school year. The MPS FY11 plan currently lists 77 SAGE schools because the district could only fully supplement SAGE funds for schools with a free and reduced-price lunch count above 50%.



As difficult as FY11 promises to be, FY12 promises to be even tougher, warns Superintendent Andrekopoulos. “We are heading toward a funding cliff, because more than $47 million a year in federal stimulus funding will end. The state, in dealing with its own financial problems, used federal stimulus funding to fill holes in the equalization aid budget. We don’t know what the state’s revenue picture will be in FY12 or whether current aid levels will be maintained.”