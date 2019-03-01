Winter Parking Regulations Extended Until March 15

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has extended winter parking regulations until March 15 due to this year’s “harsh winter weather” conditions. The extension is for streets that are posted with "No Parking Dec 1 - Mar 1" signs.

According to a statement released Friday, March 1:

Winter weather conditions impact the ability of emergency vehicles, snow clearing vehicles and passenger vehicles to safely move through narrow residential streets. Therefore, certain residential streets are restricted to parking on a specific side of the street during the winter months. These streets are posted with signs reading "No Parking" on one side of the street, either for the entire December 1 to March 1 period, or with a monthly alternation of the prohibited side. For the monthly alternation areas, the side of the street where parking is prohibited December/February would be extended to include March 1 - March 15.

This extension is to ensure safety on those narrow streets which allow two-sided parking during traditionally non-winter weather months.

Failure to comply with this parking regulation will result in a $35 citation. Vehicles may also be subject to towing. Remember – all vehicles need a valid parking permit to park during overnight hours on City streets.