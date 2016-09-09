On the Passing of Eric Von

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a true Milwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends.

I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCS show for a few years as a weekly panelist. I learned so much from him. Eric could speak fluently about any topic in the news, conduct interviews and roundtables that were so absorbing and intimate that you forgot you were listening to a radio show, provoked the powerful and, more than anything, got people to think. Eric certainly got me to think about issues from different perspectives and I can’t even begin to explain how much I learned from him—and how much he made me laugh, even when the news of the world was really heavy. I’m really grateful that I got to know him, at least a little bit.

Eric was a steady presence on Milwaukee’s airwaves for a long time, most recently at WNOV-AM. But just as importantly, he gave voice to the “Precious Lives” series and the health-related “Brain, Brawn and Body,” showing just how much he cared about our community. It’s really disconcerting to think of Milwaukee radio without Eric’s thoughtful discussions. He will be greatly missed.