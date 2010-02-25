Paul Ryan Votes to Protect Health Insurance Giants

Aren’t Republicans supposed to support choice within the free market? Don’t they believe that competition is the best way to provide goods and services efficiently?

So why did US Rep. Paul Ryan vote to protect health insurance giants by opposing a bill that would strip anti-trust exemptions for insurance companies?

Ryan was one of 19 House members who voted in the interests of massive health insurance corporations like WellPoint, Humana and United Health Care.

Then again, he loves taking their campaign donations…. Over the course of his career, the insurance industry has been his top donor.

2010 has been no different.

Unfortunately, you won’t find Ryan’s anti-capitalist vote in the Journal Sentinel. The paper is more interested in writing puff pieces about his train wreck of a budget proposal and his fears about today’s heath care summit. Not exactly hard-hitting journalism if you ask me.

You’ll have to find information about Ryan’s vote elsewhere.

