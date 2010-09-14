Plale’s List of Late Donations: Go Coal!

As first reported by Xoff, it looks like state Sen. Jeff Plale is getting a little help from his deep-pocketed friends in the final days of his re-election campaign.

His report of late contributionsmade after the last reporting deadlineshows $26,750 in big contributions.

How big? Twenty of them are for $1,000 each.

Who’s giving? Well, it’s sort of hard to tell. See, under the donor’s “occupation,” it merely says things like CEO or President or Chairman & CEO. Sure, there’s a homemaker or two, but they’re mostly CEOs or Chairs and even an Oil & Gas Director.

Hm.

Now, some of the folks are local, like Gale Klappa, Chairman and CEO of We Energies, and Tim Sheehy, President of MMAC.

Then there are the out-of-state folks, mostly from West Virginia, Illinois, Tennessee and Florida. As Xoff points out, they’re mostly mining folks.

Mining.

Think they’re giving thanks to Plale for killing the Clean Energy Jobs Act?

Hm.

Think voters need to know this before they head to the polls?

Hm indeed.