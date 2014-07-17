Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court

×

Republican Gov. ScottWalker has been horrible on women’s health issues.

But, fortunately, thecourts aren’t complying with his agenda.



The latest strikeagainst Walker’sregressive policies is today’s decision by a state circuit courtthat Walker and the state Legislature’s ending of medication abortions wasillegal.



There are two kindsof abortion—surgical and via medication. Both are safe and effective, butmedication abortions are less invasive.



So of course Walkerand state Republicans want to make abortion as difficult as possible for thewomen who choose them. That’s why they ended medication abortions and nowrequire women to get an ultrasound before having a surgical abortion.



Today, a judge agreedwith PlannedParenthood of Wisconsin that the 2012 law banning medication abortions wasunsound. Not only was it vague, but it implied that health care providers thatcontinued to offer medication abortions would be criminally prosecuted.



(Just a reminderhere: abortion is legal. Has been for quite a few decades, you know.)



I have no doubt thatWalker will appeal this ruling. He’s got to pay back the entities that werepart of his criminalscheme—Wisconsin Right to Life and Wisconsin Family Action, both strongopponents of abortion.



But in doing so he’llalienate the many open-minded and sane men and women who understand thatproviding legal medical services in the least invasive way is the best thing todo for those who choose those services.



Here’s what PlannedParenthood has to say about today’sdecision:

