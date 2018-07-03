Politics Disrupts Show at Riverwest Public House

A benefit for Riverwest Public House Cooperative got weird and ended abruptly Saturday night, June 30. A bartender interrupted the oi band VexNation’s set to question their politics, having confused the oi subculture with that of racist, neo-nazi skinheads.

It was a tense and bizarre disruption, with the bartender standing in front of the stage and attempting to engage in a dialogue with them about their sociopolitical views, culminating in asking the band and anyone who would affiliate themselves with neo-Nazis to leave. Most folks trickled out confusedly, and the headliner, Cherokee Astro, did not perform.

For its part, the Riverwest Public House has issued a public apology that reads, in part: “Public House's goal has always been to provide a welcoming, accepting space for not just the Riverwest community, but any and all who operate in good faith. This incident is not reflective of that and we hope to demonstrate our dedication to said goal in all ways moving forward.” The bartender has also reached out to VexNation and Cherokee Astro with private apologies.

In addition to providing a reliable and welcoming space for community members to meet, Public House has several exciting upcoming events, including regular Wednesday night performances by the excellent Voodoohoney House Band and a sold out Kool Keith show on Aug. 2.