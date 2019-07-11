Pro-Choice Advocates to Ascend on Milwaukee This Weekend

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: AAF Pro Choice 1 The Garbage Fyre Festival will be in Milwaukee this weekend.

The Garbage Fyre Festival, a week long counter-protest to a national anti-abortion event that will take place in and around Milwaukee from July 13-20, is coming to town this weekend. The festival will involve a coalition of local and national activists, churches and performers that will involve direction action to counter the message of the Operation Save America (OSA) rally.

Some of the events planned for the Garbage Fyre Festival, which was organized by Abortion Access Front, include live events such as comedy, burlesque, and music. OSA on the other hand will bring national voices to speak out against abortion rights and could include as many as 1,500 participants.

The festival is being labeled Garbage Fyre Festival as a “cheeky nod to the infamously failed, ridiculous Fyre Festival.” Lizz Winstead, founder of the Abortion Access Front (AAF) and The Daily Show co-creator, considers OSA a hate group.

“People need to be vigilant and demand of their leaders that oppressing the rights of people is not why they were elected,” she said. “Bodily autonomy, freedom to worship and freedom to decide who you love should be valued and honored in Wisconsin and America. When it comes to access to reproductive care including abortion, anything less than full autonomy is reproductive coercion and government control over someone’s control of self- determination.”

Every day, the Garbage Fyre Festival protesters will hold a different public action event that you can sign up for here. One of these events is Access Fest, which will be held at 2:00 Sunday at Red Arrow Park. The majority of OSA rallies will be held at the Zoofari Conference Center on West Bluemound Road, but those involved will also take trips to Madison and Ripon, WI.

According to AAF “Access Fest is a connective gathering to mobilize folks who want to plug into the work ahead to protect and expand access to a spectrum of reproductive healthcare – from free, legal, and medically provided abortion on demand, to supported and safe conditions to conceive, birth and raise healthy children.”

About 20 national organizations will join AAF, and over ten local organizations have pledged support, from the Women’s Medical Fund to Showing Up For Racial Justice Milwaukee. The Abortion AF Tour, which is making a stop in Madison as well, is also taking part in the events.

Check back here for continuing coverage of the events.

You can also go here to learn more about the Garbage Fyre Festival.