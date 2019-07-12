Protesters Carried Cages During a March to Sen. Johnson’s Office Friday

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey LULAC March 1 Around 100 protesters called on Sen. Ron Johnson to do more regarding the current crisis at the border Friday.

A group of approximately 100 protesters marched to the office of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson Friday morning in attempts to prod the senator to take action regarding the current crisis at the border. However, when protesters and members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) made it to his office, they were greeted by just one member of Sen. Johnson’s staff.

Sen. Johnson is Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and LULAC is calling on him to find a solution regarding children being held in detention centers at the border. LULAC is holding their national convention in Milwaukee this week.

“We hope the American public will tell Senator Johnson that it's time that they find a bipartisan positive solution, instead of just pandering to the right wing with hate mongering and immigrant bashing,” said LULAC president Domingo Garcia.

The march started at the Wisconsin Center, and made its way to the Milwaukee Federal Building on Wisconsin Ave. When the marchers made it to the building, only seven representatives were let inside by security. Photos were also prohibited inside of the building, and press were not allowed to enter as well.

Andres Rodriguez, National Vice President for Young Adults, said LULAC sent a letter to Sen. Johnson’s office on July 2nd, informing him of the convention and their intentions to meet with him regarding the border. Staff from Sen. Johnson’s Washington D.C. office confirmed that Sen. Johnson flew with President Donald Trump to Milwaukee Friday. President Trump is in Milwaukee for a fundraiser.

“We see clearly where his attention is,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said LULAC leaders will continue to pressure Johnson and his staff to meet with him regarding this issue.

View photos of the march below.

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey LULAC March 2 The march started at the Wisconsin Center.

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey LULAC March 3 Protesters marched 5 blocks to the Milwaukee Federal Building.

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey LULAC March 4 However, when they made it to the building, only seven protesters were allowed in the building at a time.