More Pushback on Education Reform Bill

×
It had seemed like the new K-12 education reform bill would have relatively smooth sailing in the state Legislature. After all, a host of formerly divided Milwaukee legislators got together to work on the bill, which would preserve a democratically elected school board in districts in need of improvementread, MPSwhile giving the state superintendent more power to intervene in the lowest performing schools.
Gov. Doyle is no doubt unhappy that it’s not a formal takeover of MPS. But it shows that Milwaukee decision-makers can come together to craft a bill that represents some sort of change (and would help Wisconsin’s chances of nabbing some federal Race to the Top money).
But not all is well in the Milwaukee delegation.
State Rep. Polly Williams is continuing her opposition to the bill, saying it’s just the latest of misguided, damaging reform efforts that are primarily shouldered by African American students and families.
I’ll let her April 19 memo do the talking:
In addition to Williams’ opposition, the incoming MPS Superintendent Gregory Thornton is also weighing in on the bill. While he seems to be on board with some of it, he’s critical of the items involving principal removal.
Here’s an excerpt from Thornton's letter to state Superintendent Evers:
The bill has passed the Senate on a 18-15 vote and has been sent to the Assembly.
State Rep. Fred Kessler has offered an amendment that would include “certain private schools”read vouchers and charters”in the package.
It appears that the bill is on today’s Assembly calendar, but that’s jammed and apparently the Assembly has been in recess all afternoon.
Gov. Doyle is no doubt unhappy that it’s not a formal takeover of MPS. But it shows that Milwaukee decision-makers can come together to craft a bill that represents some sort of change (and would help Wisconsin’s chances of nabbing some federal Race to the Top money).
But not all is well in the Milwaukee delegation.
State Rep. Polly Williams is continuing her opposition to the bill, saying it’s just the latest of misguided, damaging reform efforts that are primarily shouldered by African American students and families.
I’ll let her April 19 memo do the talking:
Senate Bill 437, in an effort to compete for Race to the Top federal dollars, would allow the state superintendent to begin a reign of terror by taking tenure away from principals, assistant principals and administrators because they are now the ones to blame. The decline of MPS as a “district in need of improvement” occurred under State Superintendent Evers’ watch while he served as deputy state superintendent. Once again, African-Americans will become scapegoats because the majority of principals, assistant principals, administrators and students are people of color, while the majority of teachers are White. That is patently unfair!
In addition to Williams’ opposition, the incoming MPS Superintendent Gregory Thornton is also weighing in on the bill. While he seems to be on board with some of it, he’s critical of the items involving principal removal.
Here’s an excerpt from Thornton's letter to state Superintendent Evers:
I was surprised to hear that the legislation includes removal of principals as part of the scope of control. At no time was there any discussion of principal removal. I am hopeful that this component, along with several others, will be deleted from the final product. I have attempted to be positive and transparent throughout the process and I am hopeful that this will become the foundation of our relationship.
The bill has passed the Senate on a 18-15 vote and has been sent to the Assembly.
State Rep. Fred Kessler has offered an amendment that would include “certain private schools”read vouchers and charters”in the package.
It appears that the bill is on today’s Assembly calendar, but that’s jammed and apparently the Assembly has been in recess all afternoon.