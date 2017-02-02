Rally Against Trump and Muslim Ban Tonight

From the coalition:

The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.

There will be a rally at the south end of the Milwaukee County Courthouse at 6pm. Speakers will include representatives from the Muslim, immigrant, and refugee communities who are affected by Trump's racist executive orders.

Our Demands:

Stop separating families!

End the Muslim ban now!

Sanctuary city now!

No more deportations!

Indict & Convict Sheriff Clarke!

#MKEResistTrump

#NoBanNoWall

#ConvictClarke

#DumpDeVos