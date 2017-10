In this week’s Expresso, we wrote about the Dick Armey-orchestrated mob that tried to shout down Congressman Steve Kagen earlier this week in Appleton. Kagen isn’t alone—FreedomWorks is targeting Democrats in swing districts in an effort to derail health care reform and make do with the status quo. (And we all know how happy we are with the current health care system.) The protesters are taking their marching orders from this “political action memo.” It’s definitely worth a read.