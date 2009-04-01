Did ReDonna Rodgers Write Her Own Campaign Platform?

×
One of the more fascinating e-mails among the 300-plus e-mails on ASAs Yahoo Group is the one sent by ASA member Anne Curley on Feb. 17, to ReDonna Rodgers.
Rodgers was recruited by ASA-er member Kevin Ronnie to run against MPS Board President Peter Blewett. Ronnie lost to Blewett in 2005, so I and many others have been considering the Blewett-Rodgers match-up as a proxy war waged by Ronnie and his voucher advocate pals at ASA.
According to the Feb. 17 e-mail, Curley drafted ReDonna Rodgers platform, to be used in campaign literature and on her website.
Heres how Anne put it:
So Curley wrote a draft, had others comment on it, is ready to print itwhos the we Curleys working with, anyway?and is willing to make copies for Rodgers fundraiser.
Curley is on the ASA Executive Committee. What she provided to Rodgers is clearly worth something. Dont you think that would show up on Rodgers campaign finance reports?
Nope. Nothing was paid by Rodgers to Curley for her efforts. Theres no in-kind contribution, either, to show that Curley provided something of value to the campaign.
What does appear is $194.22 reimbursement toyou guessed itKevin Ronnie for Kinkos copies reimbursement on March 6.
Things that make you go hmmm .
Back to Curleys e-mail:
Eric Eric Whos Eric? Could it be ReDonnas campaign manager, Eric Hogensen, of Hogensen Strategies Group? The guy that Rodgers paid $1,500 on Feb. 20three days after Anne Curley sent this e-mailand $4,950.95 on March 10?
Isnt Eric a co-founder of ASA with Bruce Thompson? Its interesting that even though Eric and Thompson apparently parted ways that Hogensen is the campaign manager/adviser/consultant for ASA-approved candidates.
Sorry, I digress. The rest of Curleys e-mail is revealing:
So I took at look at Rodgers site, andsurprise!there are some examples of successful MPS schools and the specific programs Curley researched and wrote about.
But isnt it terribly sad that Rodgers, a candidate for office, has to be told to brush up on material that appears on her own websiteASAPbecause it was written by somebody else who apparently wasnt even compensated for it? I can understand outsourcing campaign materials to a professional writerand Curleys a former Milwaukee Journal business editor who now runs a PR company specializing in brand managementbut not to know what youre talking about, as Curley puts it, is pretty disingenuous, if you ask me.
