Rip! Mark Belling Tears into Scott Walker’s Road Builder Fundraiser in Florida

Ouch!

WISN-AM’s Mark Belling tore into GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s decision to fly (on a private plane, no less) to Orlando, Fla., to hold a fundraiser at the state road builders’ annual convention on Wednesday.

What??

While Belling likes Walker ("I'm all in for Scott Walker.... he's the dream candidate for this year"), he hates the road builders, calling the state’s bidding process a “total racket” while the road builders “have a history of trying to buy politicians.” That the road builderswho are completely dependent on Wisconsin taxpayersare holding their annual convention in Florida is too much for Belling.

So it’s killing him that Walker flew down to Florida yesterday in a private plane to collect money from the road builders. Keith Gilkes, Walker’s campaign manager, confirmed the private plane bit with Belling.

“My guess is that they figured that nobody would find out about it,” Belling said of the fundraiser.

Belling estimated that Walker’s private jet cost the campaign about $20,000 and that he’d collect at least $100,000.

Belling’s pissed. Really pissed. It’s worth a listen. (Go to Hr 1 Pt 1 2-17-0)

“Everything about this story is bad,” Belling fumed.

I’ve confirmed that Walker was only in the courthouse on Wednesday for a portion of the day, and hasn’t been in today at all.

I asked Jill Bader, Walker’s communications pro, for a reaction to Belling’s show.

“Our campaign is committed to raising the resources necessary to combat the Doyle-Barrett Machine,” Bader wrote in an email.

Make of it what you will.