Ron Johnson Hires Lobbyist as Chief of Staff

At Navigators Global, Kent counseled corporations and other clients on strategy, policy and communications, particularly on issues related to the Homeland Security Department. He served as a lobbyist for Tyco International, AT&T, Advanced Micro Devices, UPS and other firms, according to Senate records. Kent will be deregistering as a lobbyist before joining Johnson’s staff, said Tracy Sefl, a senior vice president at Navigators.



So Sen.-elect Ron Johnson has just hired his chief of staff , Don Kent.While the official release describes Kent as a former Dept. of Homeland Security worker, that’s not Kent’s only job experience.After leaving DHS, where Kent worked for Michael Chertoff, Kent became a lobbyist at Navigators Global , where he “heads up the Homeland Security practice.”Politico reports that Kent will de-register as a lobbyist before signing on with Johnson.Johnson’s choice of Kent shows that he’s trying to ingratiate himself with big defense contractors, Big Pharma and anti-worker groups Navigator Global’s clients include, the world’s largest helicopter manufacturer; the, which was fighting a bill that would make it easier for workers to organize; the, which was fighting an effort that would allow some taxpayers to file their state tax returns for free; the, when then-New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer was investigating the industry;; and the, which wanted to block the reimportation of Canadian drugs to bring down costs for consumers.Charming.Guess Citizen Legislator Johnson needed a Washington insider/lobbyist to guide him in the nation’s capitol. Not exactly Mr. Smith stuff, hey?