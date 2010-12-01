Ron Johnson Hires Lobbyist as Chief of Staff

×
So Sen.-elect Ron Johnson has just hired his chief of staff, Don Kent.
While the official release describes Kent as a former Dept. of Homeland Security worker, that’s not Kent’s only job experience.
After leaving DHS, where Kent worked for Michael Chertoff, Kent became a lobbyist at Navigators Global, where he “heads up the Homeland Security practice.”
Politico reports that Kent will de-register as a lobbyist before signing on with Johnson.
Johnson’s choice of Kent shows that he’s trying to ingratiate himself with big defense contractors, Big Pharma and anti-worker groups.
Navigator Global’s clients include AgustaWestland North America, the world’s largest helicopter manufacturer; the Coalition of California Growers, which was fighting a bill that would make it easier for workers to organize; the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which was fighting an effort that would allow some taxpayers to file their state tax returns for free; the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers, when then-New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer was investigating the industry; Pfizer; and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, which wanted to block the reimportation of Canadian drugs to bring down costs for consumers.
Charming.
Guess Citizen Legislator Johnson needed a Washington insider/lobbyist to guide him in the nation’s capitol. Not exactly Mr. Smith stuff, hey?
