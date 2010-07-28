Ron Johnson Loves that DC Cash

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell

NRSC Chairman John Cornyn



Invite You to Attend a Lunch in Support of



RON JOHNSON

Candidate for U.S. Senate (WI)







Thursday, July 29

11:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



NRSC- 425 Second St, NE



To Host: $2,000 PAC/ $1,000 Personal

To Attend: $1,000 PAC/ $500 Personal



RSVP to Dana Harris or Megan Cummings:

202-737-9091 or RSVP@bellwethergroup.net



Please make checks payable to Ron Johnson for Senate, Inc:

P.O. Box 1159/ Oshkosh, WI 54902-1159

FEC ID: C00482984



Contributions are not tax deductible. Federal law requires us to collect and report the name, address, occupation, and employer for each individual whose contributions exceed $200 in an election cycle. An individual may contribute up to $2,400 per election, while couples may contribute $4,800 per election (the primary election and general election are treated as separate elections). Federal multi-candidate PACs may contribute $5,000 per election. Contributions from corporations, foreign nationals, and federal government contractors are prohibited.



Paid for by Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate, Inc.

