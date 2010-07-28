Ron Johnson Loves that DC Cash

×
Got $1,000 for lunch?
If so, then you can attend a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson in DC. He’ll be the guest of honor at a Thursday lunch thrown by Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. John Cornyn. Not sure what’s on the menu, but from looking at McConnell it’s got to be sour.
Here’s the invite:
What’s fascinating is that this event proves that Johnsonwho tries to style himself as a man of the people, an out-of-nowhere plastics manufacturer who was led by voices on Fox News to run for office and take on a longtime senatordoesn’t live up to that carefully crafted image.
Johnson has become the favorite of Washington insiders like McConnell and Cornyn, who are quite a pair. McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, merely wants to block any legislation from coming up for a vote. His latest was to stymie the Disclose Act, which would increase campaign finance disclosure by requiring the sponsor of an ad to appear in it. McConnell also opposed extending unemployment benefits, saying it would be “irresponsible.” Guess the career politician never had to worry about looking for work.
Meanwhile, Cornyn, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has been defending the tea partiers from charges of racism and supporting Lady Ga-Ga candidate Sharon Angle in Nevada.
But these insiders are no strangers to Johnson. HeckJohnson has already taken $30,000 in PAC money from them and other Republican leaders within weeks of launching his campaign. Now he’s going back for even more DC establishment cash.
And who gives to the NRSC? The usual suspectsGoldman Sachs, Big Pharma, hedge fund dudes, big bankers, homebuildersthe folks who believe that they’ll profit if Johnson is elected to the Senate. Why else would they pick up such a hefty tab for lunch?
Here’s the invite:
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
NRSC Chairman John Cornyn
Invite You to Attend a Lunch in Support of
RON JOHNSON
Candidate for U.S. Senate (WI)
Thursday, July 29
11:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
NRSC- 425 Second St, NE
To Host: $2,000 PAC/ $1,000 Personal
To Attend: $1,000 PAC/ $500 Personal
RSVP to Dana Harris or Megan Cummings:
202-737-9091 or RSVP@bellwethergroup.net
Please make checks payable to Ron Johnson for Senate, Inc:
P.O. Box 1159/ Oshkosh, WI 54902-1159
FEC ID: C00482984
Contributions are not tax deductible. Federal law requires us to collect and report the name, address, occupation, and employer for each individual whose contributions exceed $200 in an election cycle. An individual may contribute up to $2,400 per election, while couples may contribute $4,800 per election (the primary election and general election are treated as separate elections). Federal multi-candidate PACs may contribute $5,000 per election. Contributions from corporations, foreign nationals, and federal government contractors are prohibited.
Paid for by Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate, Inc.
