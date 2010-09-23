Ron Johnson’s Job Creation Myth

Now this is interesting… The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is wondering about Ron Johnson’s job.

We all know that in 1979, Johnson joined PACUR (then known as WISS), the start-up spinoff of Bemis Corp., then run by Johnson’s father-in-law, Howard Curler. WISS was run by Curler’s son, Patrick.

But does Johnson owe his job to his in-laws, or to the government?

Whaaa?

The government?

A free-marketeer would never accept gummit help for his corporation.

Here's the scoop:

Seems that WISS had won a $75,000 HUD grant that required the company to create 11 jobs.

Johnson said that he had nothing to do with it, because he didn’t join the company until a few months after the grant was awarded. On the other hand, Johnson has said that he’s a co-founder of PACUR.

So… was Johnson’s job on of the 11 to result from the grant? Or was he PACUR’s co-founder and he agreed to take the HUD grant? Or was he PACUR's co-founder and accountant who had no clue how $75,000 showed up on the books of a struggling start-up plastics company?

Either way, it’s just another example of how PACUR benefited from government help.

I’ve emailed the campaign and have gotten no response. Let’s hear what they have to say. But it is intriguing.

Here’smore about PACUR.