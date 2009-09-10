Schwartz Bookstore Space Becomes Open Book Co-op in Shorewood

It’s official. The soon-to-launch Open Book Co-op has signed a one-year lease with Roundy’s for the Oakland Avenue site that had housed the Harry W. Schwartz bookstore. Organizers hope that those who miss the Schwartz shop will return to the location for its books and community atmosphere. But the co-op, which will include a 400-square-foot café, will only open if it signs enough members to cover its start-up costs. That membership drive will be conducted through September. Members will receive a 10% discount on book purchases. Co-op organizers hope to take occupancy by Oct. 1 and open its doors Nov. 1. For more information, go to www.openbookcoop.com.