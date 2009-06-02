Scott Walker Hearts Newt Gingrich

×

Newt Gingrich is coming to Milwaukee!

Please join me in welcoming former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to Milwaukee on June 29, 2009. I am truly honored to have Speaker Gingrichs support for my campaign for Governor of Wisconsin.



Monday, June 29, 2009

The Wisconsin Club

900 West Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin



There is very limited space available for this event so please register now by clicking on the button below.



Speaker Gingrichs visit will help us reach an important milestone as we build the resources necessary to defeat Jim Doyle next year. I hope you will join me in welcoming one of the brightest minds in American politics back to Wisconsin.



Newt Gingrich is a leading voice of the conservative movement in America. Speaker Gingrich crafted a platform and vision that led Republicans to take over the U.S. House in 1994, known as the architect of the Contract with America, which led the Republican Party to victory in 1994, capturing the majority in the U.S. House for the first time in forty years. Under his leadership, Congress passed welfare reform, the first balanced budget in a generation, and the first series of tax cuts in sixteen years. He is the founder of the Center for Health Transformation and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Gingrich has a Ph.D. in history. He is a best-selling author and a contributor for the Fox News Channel.





If Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker wants to win over moderates in his bid to become the next governor, he may want to pick less polarizing figures to help him raise money.On June 29, ex-Speaker of the House and current headline-grabbing gadfly Newt Gingrich will appear at a Walker fundraiser.You may remember Gingrich as the architect of the hard-right Contract with America, or guy who pushed the Clinton impeachment while he was cheating on his wife, or the Twitter user who just called Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor a racist. That should really help Walker win Hispanic or female votersHeres Walkers invite, if you can stomach it: