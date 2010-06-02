Scott Walker's Hissy Fit Over His Unreal Budget Claims

×
It’s amazing that a career politician has such a thin skin. You’d think that over the course of his six-year campaign for governor that Scott Walker would be used to it.
But no. Walker has pitched a fit over challenger Mark Neumann’s simple observation: Walker’s proposed budgets have increased spending 35% since 2003.
Credit One Wisconsin Now for that little fact check (and you read about it in the Shepherd, too).
But Walker can’t handle the truth and his campaign team has sent out a flurry of emails decrying Neumann’s simple math. The horrors!
Walker’s camp is saying that he’s never proposed a budget that raised taxes over the previous year’s taxes.
The thing, though, is that year after year he proposes fantasyland budgets that don’t hold up. Either the county board has to add funding (and taxes) during the budget process, or they have to backfill the budget later in the year. Then, the following year, Walker uses this revised budgetwhich includes the increased spendingfor his next budget.
That way, Walker can claim that he’s not raising taxes, wink wink.
It’s all BS, of course.
Then there’s another curious thing about Walker’s statement:
Well I’ll be damned! Walker’s making good use of the Build America Bonds. Weren’t they part of the federal stimulus package that Walker said he wouldn’t tap into? Just asking…
What Neumann has conveniently left out, is that Scott had the foresight to take advantage of one-time, low interest federal government Build America Bonds by proposing three years of building in one – a move that saved the tax payers $3 million dollars.
