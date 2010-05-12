Seattle U Student Paper: Marquette’s O’Brien Decision Shames Jesuit Values

×
The official student paper of Seattle University published a scathing editorial about Fr. Robert Wild’s decision to withdraw a job offer made to SU professor Jodi O’Brien. (A decision made after a conversation with new Archbishop Listecki and a letter from an adjunct member of the law school, naturally.)
The editorial is an enlightening read, as it comes directly from students who know O’Brien and her workand are standing up for Jesuit values in education.
Here’s a sampling of the editorial, but you should read all of it:
To keep up to date with the reaction to the O’Brien saga, keep checking this Facebook page.
As much as Wild claims it’s not about outside influence, the reality is he caved to that pressure after O’Brien had already signed a contract and accepted. Wild’s veto and lies were cowardly and unethical.
The decision compromised not only Marquette’s academic freedom, but its institutional integrity and independence. Marquette is governed by a board of trustees, not the archdiocese or the greater Catholic community. Giving in to these misguided voices demonstrates that Jesuit values should only be upheld when it’s easy and won’t upset others.
This was a decision that deserves condemnation from fellow Jesuit universities. It threatens their decision-making and autonomy while portraying Jesuit Catholic education exactly as it isn’t: intolerant.
By claiming her writings conflicted with university values, Marquette leaders also insulted sister school Seattle University.
O’Brien is Seattle U’s Louis B. Gaffney Endowed Chair, a position reserved for a faculty member who embodies and works to promote the Jesuit mission, according to Arts and Sciences Dean David Powers. By claiming her writings didn’t align with Jesuit Catholic values, Marquette boldly undermined Seattle U’s judgment and firsthand experience of O’Brien’s work.
University administrators at Seattle University have been quiet except for noncommittal statements praising O’Brien when the right thing to do is stand by Seattle U and its current Gaffney Endowed Chair. Administrators should voice their interpretation, which we see in practice here at Seattle U, of academic and institutional freedom as well as Jesuit Catholic values.
